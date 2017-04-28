ABOUT SB 1
Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, was signed into law on April 28, 2017. This legislative package invests $54 billion over the next decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California and puts more dollars toward transit and safety. These funds will be split equally between state and local investments. See where the money is going.
IMPLEMENTATION
SB 1’s investment in transportation is split equally between the state and cities and counties.
INVESTING TO MEET NEEDS
SB 1 provides support for state and local systems to meet four critical needs
A BETTER TRANSPORTATION FUTURE
By 2027, Caltrans will repair or replace
17,000 MILES OF PAVEMENT
55,000 CULVERTS OR DRAINS
7,700 SIGNALS, SIGNS AND SENSORS
500 BRIDGES
INCREASED ACCOUNTABILITY AND OVERSIGHT
With the creation of an independent Inspector General and additional program oversight responsibilities for the CTC, SB 1’s investment is more transparent than ever.