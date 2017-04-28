ABOUT SB 1

Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, was signed into law on April 28, 2017. This legislative package invests $54  billion over the next decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California and puts more dollars toward transit and safety. These funds will be split equally between state and local investments. See where the money is going.

IMPLEMENTATION

SB 1’s investment in transportation is split equally between the state and cities and counties.

cities and counties

CITIES AND COUNTIES: $26 BILLION

state highway system

STATE HIGHWAY SYSTEM: $26 BILLION

INVESTING TO MEET NEEDS

SB 1 provides support for state and local systems to meet four critical needs

congestion relief

CONGESTION RELIEF

trade corridor improvements

TRADE CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENTS

improved transit and rail travel

IMPROVED TRANSIT / RAIL TRAVEL

pedestrian cyclist safety projects

PEDESTRIAN / CYCLIST SAFETY PROJECTS

A BETTER TRANSPORTATION FUTURE

By 2027, Caltrans will repair or replace

pavement

17,000 MILES OF PAVEMENT

culvert

55,000 CULVERTS OR DRAINS

signal

7,700 SIGNALS, SIGNS AND SENSORS

bridge

500 BRIDGES

INCREASED ACCOUNTABILITY AND OVERSIGHT

With the creation of an independent Inspector General and additional program oversight responsibilities for the CTC, SB 1’s investment is more transparent than ever.

inspector general

INSPECTOR GENERAL

california transportation commission

CALIFORNIA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

SB 1 ACCELERATED PROJECT MAP
Find transportation projects in your area that the State and local communities were able to expedite due to expected revenue from SB 1.

View map with project details